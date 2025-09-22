Lancaster event will shine light on city’s work to tackle climate crisis

An event in Lancaster will showcase the work being done in the city to help tackle the climate crisis.

The Big Green Day – a collaboration between The Gregson Community and Arts Centre and FoodFutures – will feature a marketplace, film screenings, interactive stalls, workshops, talks on composting and preserving, and lots more.

The free event will take place at The Gregson Centre in Moor Lane on September 27 between 10am and 6pm, and all are welcome.

Charles Tyrer, CEO at The Gregson Centre, said: "There's great strength in community action – we've always known that at the Gregson!

“Our Big Green Day in partnership with FoodFutures is a celebration of all the brilliant community initiatives that take place across Lancaster and Morecambe that are striving to address the climate emergency.

“The day will be a fascinating exploration of what's happening in the community right now and demonstrate to people how they can get involved at a local level.

“There'll be interactive stalls, workshops, crafts, films, and a vegan menu available in our community cafe bar."

The marketplace will be open between 10am and 4pm, and will include a range of stalls including The Plot, More Music, Green Rose, Queer by Gum (Radical Queer Craft Project), Claver Hill, Lancaster Green Spaces, Lancaster & Morecambe Makers, Share the Harvest, Gather, Greenpeace, a Gregson plant swap and more.

Other activities include earwig hotel making, palette and CD painting, a Lancashire Youth Challenge showcase, ‘expert hours’ on plants with Ros Jones, and on composting with Diana McIntyre, and a panel discussion about how to make an impact around climate change within the community.

Panel questions will include ‘How can local communities have positive effects on climate change?’ and ‘Can we really make a difference at a grassroots level?’

The event is part of the Share The Harvest series of events, a seasonal festival celebrating locally grown varieties of apples and pears, rescuing unharvested fruit and raising awareness of food waste through a range of community events.

For more information visit https://gregson.co.uk/event/big-green-day/

The Gregson Community and Arts Centre is a community owned and community led charity with a mission for people to be in the driving seat of their community events and cultural experiences.

FoodFutures is North Lancashire’s award winning Sustainable Food Place initiative.

It is made up of representatives from the local farming community, local food businesses, the public sector, Lancaster City Council, NGOs, community food groups and our local academic institutions.

This partnership of people from across North Lancashire’s food system are working together to create “A thriving local food system that is healthy, resilient and fair”.