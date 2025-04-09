Lancaster event to raise awareness of Parkinson’s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event from 11am-4pm will take place within St Nic’s Arcade, Lancaster near the Boots and Next stores.
Parkinson’s UK Lancaster and Morecambe Support Group and volunteer co-ordinator and secretary Patricia Howard will be there to offer support, advice with booklets, and leaflets to
assist those indirectly or directly affected with Parkinson’s.
Patricia Howard said: “Our aim is to raise awareness and encourage a better understanding of the Parkinson’s medical condition.
“If you would like more information or cannot attend our event please contact me on email at [email protected] or telephone 07772 885260.”
Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition.
Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.
Further information, advice and support is available at https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/ or the free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.
Parkinson’s UK Lancaster and Morecambe Support Group meets every Friday at Slyne with Hest church hall from 12pm-2pm.
For information about the group’s activities, contact Patricia Howard tel: 01524 770831.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.