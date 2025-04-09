Lancaster event to raise awareness of Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An awareness event is being held in Lancaster city centre this Friday, April 11 for World Parkinson’s Day.

The event from 11am-4pm will take place within St Nic’s Arcade, Lancaster near the Boots and Next stores.

Parkinson’s UK Lancaster and Morecambe Support Group and volunteer co-ordinator and secretary Patricia Howard will be there to offer support, advice with booklets, and leaflets to

assist those indirectly or directly affected with Parkinson’s.

An awareness event is being held in St Nic's Arcade in Lancaster for World Parkinson's Day 2025.

Patricia Howard said: “Our aim is to raise awareness and encourage a better understanding of the Parkinson’s medical condition.

“If you would like more information or cannot attend our event please contact me on email at [email protected] or telephone 07772 885260.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Further information, advice and support is available at https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/ or the free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Parkinson’s UK Lancaster and Morecambe Support Group meets every Friday at Slyne with Hest church hall from 12pm-2pm.

For information about the group’s activities, contact Patricia Howard tel: 01524 770831.