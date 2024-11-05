A new future lies ahead for local estate agents Matthews Benjamin and their sister company Fine & Country.

Former managing director Andrew Kneale has retired after leading the company since 2006 leaving a highly experienced team of directors taking the reins.

Together, Matt Dixon, Jack Irwin, Adam Anderton and Jo Bond look forward to building on past successes and taking the company to new levels.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for the four of us to drive the business forward, meeting ongoing industry challenges and continuing to provide an exceptional level of service for all property needs,” said Matt.

Matt Dixon, Jack Irwin, Adam Anderton and Jo Bond of Matthews Benjamin.

Matthews Benjamin was established in 1993 as a traditional agency with Fine & Country coming on board from 2006 to offer a bespoke service for the premium market.

Together they have three offices – the one in Lancaster on Castle Hill, opposite the prestigious Castle entrance, covers North Lancashire and the Lune Valley, whilst the Windermere and Ambleside offices extend their reach over South Lakes, the central Lake District, West Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

It’s a large and exceptionally varied geographical area covering city, town, village and rural locations. Every type of residential property is handled from multi-million pound lakeside mansions to characterful country cottages.

In the Lake District, the teams also cover commercial enterprises including hotels, guest houses, restaurants, cafes, shops, offices and workshops.

Supporting the directors are highly skilled property valuers David Carter, Andrea Johnson and Rachael Barry.

Across the company there is an impressive 170 years of valuation and sales knowledge, all of which is at their clients’ disposal.

Whilst the two brands focus on different market sectors, it is the same team of valuers, negotiators and administrators who will advise and guide clients through the process.

Besides sales, there is a dedicated lettings team able to let your property and offer ongoing management for landlords preferring a hands-off investment, and within this there is an ever-expanding block management department.

So, whether it’s selling or letting, residential or commercial, town or country, Matthews Benjamin and Fine & Country offer a one stop property shop for all your requirements.