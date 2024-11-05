Lancaster estate agents starts exciting new chapter

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:12 BST
A new future lies ahead for local estate agents Matthews Benjamin and their sister company Fine & Country.

Former managing director Andrew Kneale has retired after leading the company since 2006 leaving a highly experienced team of directors taking the reins.

Most Popular

Together, Matt Dixon, Jack Irwin, Adam Anderton and Jo Bond look forward to building on past successes and taking the company to new levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a fabulous opportunity for the four of us to drive the business forward, meeting ongoing industry challenges and continuing to provide an exceptional level of service for all property needs,” said Matt.

Matt Dixon, Jack Irwin, Adam Anderton and Jo Bond of Matthews Benjamin.placeholder image
Matt Dixon, Jack Irwin, Adam Anderton and Jo Bond of Matthews Benjamin.

Matthews Benjamin was established in 1993 as a traditional agency with Fine & Country coming on board from 2006 to offer a bespoke service for the premium market.

Together they have three offices – the one in Lancaster on Castle Hill, opposite the prestigious Castle entrance, covers North Lancashire and the Lune Valley, whilst the Windermere and Ambleside offices extend their reach over South Lakes, the central Lake District, West Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

It’s a large and exceptionally varied geographical area covering city, town, village and rural locations. Every type of residential property is handled from multi-million pound lakeside mansions to characterful country cottages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Lancaster solicitors firm proud to announce that staff now own the company

In the Lake District, the teams also cover commercial enterprises including hotels, guest houses, restaurants, cafes, shops, offices and workshops.

Supporting the directors are highly skilled property valuers David Carter, Andrea Johnson and Rachael Barry.

Across the company there is an impressive 170 years of valuation and sales knowledge, all of which is at their clients’ disposal.

Whilst the two brands focus on different market sectors, it is the same team of valuers, negotiators and administrators who will advise and guide clients through the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Besides sales, there is a dedicated lettings team able to let your property and offer ongoing management for landlords preferring a hands-off investment, and within this there is an ever-expanding block management department.

So, whether it’s selling or letting, residential or commercial, town or country, Matthews Benjamin and Fine & Country offer a one stop property shop for all your requirements.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice