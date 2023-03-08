Lancaster estate agents reveals plans to open new offices in city
A Lancaster estate agents has announced fresh expansion plans as it celebrates its first anniversary.
CoastNCountry, which currently has shared offices in Penny Street, will be opening its first standalone branch at the corner of Damside and Cable Street to expand its reach and further cement its presence in the community.
Since their launch, Matthew Wiggins, Sarah Horn and team have quickly established CoastNCounty as a trusted and respected name in the industry which, they say, is thanks in large part to their innovative approach to property sales.
The business has embraced technology to streamline the buying and selling process, making it easier for their clients to find their dream home or sell their property quickly and efficiently. They also provide regular updates and feedback to clients, ensuring they are always kept in the loop throughout the entire selling process.
What also sets CoastNCountry apart is their commitment to the local community. They are more than just estate agents, being active members of the community by supporting local charities and events, and giving back to the people who have supported them over the past first year.
CoastNCountry said: “This dedication to community is something that is sorely lacking in many industries today, but it is something that CoastNCountry has made a priority.
"By being involved in the community, we have earned the trust and respect of local residents, and have established ourselves as a business that truly cares about the people we serve.
“We have also dedicated ourselves to providing exceptional service to both buyers and sellers in the local property market. We are a team of highly skilled and experienced estate agents who work tirelessly to ensure that our clients receive the best possible service.”
The team’s commitment to excellence is evident in the glowing reviews they have received from satisfied customers.
Now, as CoastNCountry celebrate their one-year anniversary, they are poised for even greater success in the future.
"Our commitment to excellence, our innovative approach to property sales, and dedication to the local community are all factors that will continue to drive our success in the years to come,” they added.