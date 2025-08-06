Lancaster estate agents has new home in former Studio Arts in city

Jennings Estate Agents has a new home in the former Studio Arts gallery and shop in Lancaster.

An estate agent is moving into the former Studio Arts in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Totally Local Lancaster posted on Facebook: “It was a sad day when Studio Arts closed its doors after decades on our high street. But as they say, all good things must come to an end.

“Today saw the last piece of its existence gently and respectfully removed by the contractors, W & I Peill, as they install the new windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new lease of life is being breathed on this corner property, visible to all who enter Lancaster from north, as this will be the new home for Jennings Estates Agents, who I look forward to having as my new neighbour.”

Studio Arts Crafts retail shop and gallery on North Road in Lancaster is now sadly closed.

It was established in 1972 by Ann Dodgson initially selling a basic range of art materials from a converted front room before opening a high street shop in Lancaster.