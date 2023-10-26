Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Houseclub received the Gold award for the North West at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023 sponsored by Coadjute, the biggest awards in the UK property industry.

The winners were announced at the Grosvenor House in London and hosted by the country’s favourite TV property presenter Phil Spencer in front of over 1,000 guests.

The awards power the ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have

John Harrison from Houseclub Estate Agents with his team at the ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023 where they won gold.

been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 said: “Everyone shortlisted here today has attained the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which

is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client.

"This is a great achievement in its own right so whatever unfolds this afternoon you should all be immensely proud.”

John Harrison, owner and managing director of Houseclub said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our

customers who have judged our performance.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.