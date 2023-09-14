News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster estate agent branches out with new office in Morecambe

An award-winning Lancaster estate agent has expanded with the opening of a new office in Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
Mighty House has opened its third office on the corner of Victoria Street and Skipton Street in Morecambe.

The estate agent already has offices in Bowerham Road and Market Street, Lancaster.

Peter Charnley, Managing Director, said: “It’s hard to believe where the years have gone but in November 2023, Mighty House will be 10 years old.

Mighty House have offices in Bowerham Road and Market Street, Lancaster and a new office on the corner of Victoria Street and Skipton Street in Morecambe.
"Our expansion into Morecambe is a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier property services for the Morecambe and Heysham area."

Mighty House recently won best letting agent in the North of England at the UK Property Awards.

