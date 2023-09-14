Watch more videos on Shots!

Mighty House has opened its third office on the corner of Victoria Street and Skipton Street in Morecambe.

The estate agent already has offices in Bowerham Road and Market Street, Lancaster.

Peter Charnley, Managing Director, said: “It’s hard to believe where the years have gone but in November 2023, Mighty House will be 10 years old.

"Our expansion into Morecambe is a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier property services for the Morecambe and Heysham area."