Lancaster engineer who was taught board game during lockdown will now play in world championship
Jess Burns, 35, an engineer who has lived in Lancaster for eight years, competed at the UK games expo playing board game Catan last year and ended up winning.
She will be joining the 2023 UK national champion, Lara Rodriguez-Blanco, to represent the United Kingdom at the CATAN World Championship, from April 4-6, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany.
Jess said: “I've been playing since 2020. My friend Katie had introduced me to some board games not long before lockdown - so during lockdown she taught me this game online.
"I really enjoyed it so started playing more and more in lockdown while little else to do.
"There's a large online community of players across the world who play. Once lockdown ended, I played a bit more in person with friends.
"Catan is a multiplayer board game where you collect resources by rolling dice and use those resources to build more settlements to gain even more resources, until you get enough points to win.
"You can trade resources, steal resources or exchange them with the bank.
“During the year there are multiple qualifiers around the country where you play to try for a place in the semi finals.”
Last year Jess was going to the UK games expo in Birmingham for the first time and there was a qualifier on Friday and Saturday before the finals on Sunday.
Jess said: “I went on Friday, and managed to win three games against different people. This meant I had qualified to play on Sunday.
“I went back on Sunday and played and won my semi final game, then went to the final table with three other players and managed to win. This was all last May.
“I was so happy to win! I couldn't believe it. There were established players there who had won before so I just went to play for fun really, so winning was a huge bonus."
Jess will be going to Stuttgart in Germany in April to play against other countries national champions.
She will also be attending the European championships in 2026.
Visit https://catanevents.com/players/champ/cnc-uk/ for more information.