Lancaster eight-year-old with dyslexia writes and illustrates children’s book

Rose Beauchamp is no stranger to experiencing individual difficulties, after struggling with friendships after starting school in the pandemic and being diagnosed with dyslexia she decided to embrace her creativity and write a children’s book about her two favourite things- being kind and birds!

‘Super Kiwi: Adventures in Kindness’ was inspired by a new Kiwi teddy she got for her seventh birthday.

Rose started to write, and illustrate, a book all about a Super Hero Kiwi and his friends who help stop a ‘bad’ ostrich from destroying the city.

Over the past 12 months Rose has worked hard to perfect her story and also draw the many, many illustrations to make the book complete.

Now Rose is very excited to see the book finally published and available to purchase through https://www.amazon.co.uk/ just in time for World Book Day 2024!

Rose, a year 3 pupil at Caton Primary School said: “Just because I’m dyslexic it doesn’t mean I cant do things, I love telling stories and I have loved telling this story about Super Kiwi and his friends.”

Rose’s parents said: “We are so proud of Rose and the huge achievement she has made in writing and illustrating this book.

Rose Beauchamp from Lancaster has written, illustrated and released a children's book despite having dyslexia.

"She is a natural storyteller and loves animals, so we are so pleased she was able to make this book happen.

"She is an incredible person, and she makes us very proud every day!”

Aimed at children ages three-eight Super Kiwi: Adventures in Kindness explores the importance of friendship, listening, understanding people and kindness, all while being accompanied by fun colourful illustrations.