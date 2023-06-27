Police said the three vehicles were all damaged on June 24 around 4.30pm whilst parked on Bowerham Road, Ullswater Road and Moorgate.

Inspector James Martin of Lancaster and Morecambe Police said: “We are aware of a small number of criminal damage to vehicles, one of which has caused offence to the victim and has been recorded as a hate crime. Anyone who has any information or knowledge of this sign appearing anywhere else should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230625-1040.”