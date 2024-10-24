Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers wanting to pay by card on Lancaster car parks where meters were recently vandalised have been facing further problems.

Since the city council was forced to make its parking meters temporarily cashless after cash boxes in 10 machines were damaged, credit and bank card payments have become impossible on some car parks.

Particularly problematic seem to be the car parks in the Moor Lane/Bulk Street area.

A fortnight ago, one driver from Hornby complained about the issue on the city council’s Facebook page yet the same meter was still causing problems this week.

One of the vandalised pay and display machines.

“I tried to use the parking machines today on Moor Lane opposite The Dukes but it wouldn’t take the card so I tried the car park next door, same there, and another lady had the same problem,” the driver complained.

“Brilliant! The machine won’t take cash or card, what are you supposed to do? I had to move the car again, this time next to the town hall where the machines were working but it caused a lot of inconvenience. What a ridiculous situation.”

Drivers with smartphones do still have the option to pay via the RingGo system but there is a 20p ‘convenience fee’ for this facility.

A city council spokesperson said the card payment machines are checked multiple times a day to ensure they are working.

“While it is possible that some may occasionally be unavailable due to issues with the mobile network or having run out of paper, this is usually temporary. The civil enforcement officers reboot any machines which are out of order and replace the paper, if required.”

The council revealed that since August, 10 of its parking payment machines in Lancaster and Morecambe had been vandalised and cash stolen from them. The police have subsequently released a grainy CCTV photograph of someone they would like to question in connection with the crime.

Each machine will cost around £3,500 to replace and the removal of the cash boxes has been described as a temporary measure while police investigate.

“Once the culprits have been caught the intention is for the boxes to be replaced so people can again pay by coins.”

How long the investigation will take remains uncertain.