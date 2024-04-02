The driver of this car was fined for having tinted number plates and altering the plates to spell their name.

Lancs Road Police said the tinted number plates on a car spotted on the M6 at Lancaster were a guaranteed way to catch their attention.

They also found that the driver had moved characters on the number plate to spell their name, which was another way to catch their attention.

The driver on the M6 at Lancaster was stopped and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter X: “Having tinted number plates is a guaranteed way to catch our attention

“Moving characters around to spell your name is another one.