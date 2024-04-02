Lancaster driver fined for number plate offences
A driver was fined for having tinted number plates and swapping letters and numbers around to spell their name.
Lancs Road Police said the tinted number plates on a car spotted on the M6 at Lancaster were a guaranteed way to catch their attention.
They also found that the driver had moved characters on the number plate to spell their name, which was another way to catch their attention.
The driver on the M6 at Lancaster was stopped and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.