Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster based Lancaster Spirits Company was awarded a silver medal in the Contemporary Gin category for their artisan small batch gin Firecracker.

During the evening, the winners of all 20 award categories were revealed, which included spirits formats such as Whisky / Whiskey: Around the World, Vodka Small Batch, Rum Easy Weekend & Spiced, Alcohol Free and Small Batch Gin to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year finalists are ranked on a number of stringent criteria, which include aroma and flavour, balance and quality, suitability for the category and value for money. In some instances a second round of judging is undertaken for certain categories where close scoring or identical scores between two spirits have been recorded or where spirits have been identified as possible candidates for a Gold Commendation award.

Lancaster Spirits Co has won a national award for its artisan gin.

Lancaster Spirits Co senior manager, Gemma Carradice, said: “Winning silver for Firecracker in the Contemporary Gin category at the People’s Choice Spirits Awards is fantastic. “Especially as the awards are the only ones where consumers and professionals judge the products side by side to identify the winners.

"Winning one of the three awards presented on the night alongside our peers also shows that as one of only a handful of grain to glass distilleries in the UK that we’re making progress, both creating handcrafted drinks that people enjoy and that stand out because they are distinctly different to many others in the market.’’

As well as the award win Lancaster Spirits Co is pleased to announce that work has begun to embark on the next stage of its developing story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After significant investment and eight months of construction work, the Lancaster based company has added a bespoke pot still and storage facility to the grain-to-glass distillery's facilities - The Whisky Rack.

In due course The Whisky Rack will play host to a wide range of events, including distillery tours and tastings.