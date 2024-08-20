Lancaster district organisations make pact to work together more closely to improve lives of community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine organisations from across the Lancaster district have made a pact to work together more closely to improve the lives of the local community by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Signed at Lancaster Castle on Monday (August 19), the MOU marks the creation of a new Lancaster District Strategic Partnership (LDSP).

Through the partnership, the founding member organisations will work together to improve the Lancaster District aligned to agreed strategic priorities – sustainability and the climate

emergency, the economy, health and wellbeing and communities.

Representatives from founding member organisations of the Lancaster District Strategic Partnership. Front: Councillor Phillip Black (Leader of Lancaster City Council). Back from left: Yak Patel (Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster CVS), Julie Brown (Chair of Lancaster Arts Partnership), Andy Schofield (Vice Chancellor, Lancaster University), Karen Kyle (Integrated Care Director, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust), Dawn Clarke (Population Health Improvement Manager, Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board), Daniel Braithwaite (Principal and Chief Executive, Lancaster and Morecambe College), Graham White (Head of Operations, Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce).

Founding organisations include Lancaster City Council, Lancaster University, University of Cumbria, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of

Commerce, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, Lancaster District CVS and Lancaster Arts

Partnership.

The partnership aims to deliver mutually beneficial local and regional projects by identifying and developing new opportunities for collaborative working between sectors.

It also aims to maximise how organisations use their combined resources effectively to improve the Lancaster District.

Councillor Peter Jackson, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member with the responsibility for communities, wellbeing and partnerships, said: “The partnership provides the perfect

opportunity for Lancaster City Council to strengthen the good working relationships it already has with its partners.

“Via the LDSP, we’ll be able to identify and explore more opportunities for joint working and utilise our combined skills and knowledge to drive sustainable change that will have a

positive impact and make this area a more prosperous place to live, work, and invest in.”