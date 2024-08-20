Lancaster district organisations make pact to work together more closely to improve lives of community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Signed at Lancaster Castle on Monday (August 19), the MOU marks the creation of a new Lancaster District Strategic Partnership (LDSP).
Through the partnership, the founding member organisations will work together to improve the Lancaster District aligned to agreed strategic priorities – sustainability and the climate
emergency, the economy, health and wellbeing and communities.
Founding organisations include Lancaster City Council, Lancaster University, University of Cumbria, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of
Commerce, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, Lancaster District CVS and Lancaster Arts
Partnership.
The partnership aims to deliver mutually beneficial local and regional projects by identifying and developing new opportunities for collaborative working between sectors.
It also aims to maximise how organisations use their combined resources effectively to improve the Lancaster District.
Councillor Peter Jackson, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member with the responsibility for communities, wellbeing and partnerships, said: “The partnership provides the perfect
opportunity for Lancaster City Council to strengthen the good working relationships it already has with its partners.
“Via the LDSP, we’ll be able to identify and explore more opportunities for joint working and utilise our combined skills and knowledge to drive sustainable change that will have a
positive impact and make this area a more prosperous place to live, work, and invest in.”