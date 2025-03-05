Lancaster district flies the flag for the Commonwealth

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

There will be short flag raising ceremonies at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10.

In Lancaster, please meet in Dalton Square opposite the Town Hall from 10.20am.

In Morecambe please congregate in the sunken gardens in front of the Town Hall at 10.20am.

Commonwealth Day 2025 will be celebrated across the Commonwealth on Monday March 10 with events and activities taking place throughout March, including civic and faith gatherings, school

assemblies, debates, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural celebrations.

