Lancaster Dino Fest 2025 is a roaring day out
Dino Fest will be roaring back into Lancaster city centre on July 12 and 13.
In honour of Sir Richard Owen, the Lancaster local and palaeontologist who donned the word ‘Dinosaur’, the festival celebrates all things dino.
Previous Dino Fest events have seen a packed programme of dinosaur appearances, fossil handling, talks, shows, dino crafts, Dino Marketplace and more.
July 12 2025 - July 13 2025: mark it in your calendars.