Lancaster design studio shortlisted in awards for Love Lancaster campaign

Lancaster based brand consultancy and design studio, Two Stories, has been shortlisted in the Prolific North Marketing Awards for its Love Lancaster: A City with a Story campaign.

Working with Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID), the design studio aimed to create a campaign that captured the pride, spirit, and vibrancy of Lancaster and ultimately encouraged people to want to live, work, study, and visit the city.

Celebrating creativity and innovation, the Prolific North Marketing Awards shines a spotlight on the very best work happening across the North of England and Scotland.

The core of Two Stories’ shortlisted campaign centred on bringing together everything that makes Lancaster unique into one compelling story–Love Lancaster–which was then brought to life through a film that featured 25 local businesses and organisations, and sixteen people from Lancaster for the voiceovers

Launched on Lancaster BID social channels, the film was shared, liked, and commented on by Lancaster-based businesses, organisations, residents, students, and former visitors, and was screened across the city at The Dukes Theatre & Cinema, Grand Theatre, Lancaster University, and in local high street businesses, such as Brock Street Pharmacy.

Alongside the film, Two Stories also created the Love Lancaster website, which hosts the film alongside information about the city and its events, and a raft of Love Lancaster promotional materials that can be seen across Lancaster.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID manager said: “The Love Lancaster Story was a massive project for Lancaster BID.

"We represent 400 businesses in the city centre, so it was vital that we got every part of the jigsaw right.

"From my initial chats with all the team at Two Stories to the end project, their dedication, professionalism, communication, and attention to detail was first class.”

“The proof is always in the pudding; the Love Lancaster Story has gone down brilliantly with all our businesses, stakeholders, and the public alike.

"This is something we can build on over time and the team at Two Stories are vital to that–after working together for five years, they’re basically another member of our team, are essential to our success and future.”

In addition to local clients like Lancaster BID, Two Stories works with a host of national clients including Channel 4 Sales, The Advertising Association, the London Symphony Chorus, and GoShorty temporary car insurance.

The Prolific North Marketing Awards will be announced at the ceremony in Leeds on Thursday October 23 2025.