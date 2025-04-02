Lancaster dance company holds online ‘Neuro-Moves’ session to mark Parkinson’s Awareness month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster-based dance company specialising in classes for people with neurological conditions will mark Parkinson’s Awareness Month this April with an online opportunity.

LPM Dance runs Neuro-Moves sessions online, in Preston and East Lancashire and its co-founder, Helen Gould, has received an MBE for her work in this field of dance.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month celebrates the birthday of James Parkinson who first recognised the condition back in 1817 and to mark World Parkinson’s Day, Helen will lead an online Neuro-Moves session on April 11.

The World Parkinson’s Day online session will begin with a seated-warm-up, gradually leading to exercises which can be done standing(optional).

Access is via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/978628121083563/ or YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeuKKCAihcs

Helen ran a similar online session, filmed at the Gregson Community & Arts Centre, to celebrate Let’s Dance in March, a UK-wide initiative backed by broadcaster, Angela Rippon.

“People with Parkinson’s can feel apathy and have depression but Neuro-Moves help them to feel part of a community and that really matters to them,” said Helen.

Different dance styles are used to improve the fluidity of movement, co-ordination, balance and motor control of those with Parkinson’s and MS. People who’ve had strokes can also benefit as can those with dementia.

Helen established LPM Dance, the not-for-profit dance company in Lancaster, with George Adams in 2011 with the aim to create new dance initiatives for diverse audiences in a wide variety of settings.

The company has developed particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and has specialist training in dance and Parkinson’s Disease, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.

For more information, visit https://lpmdance.com/