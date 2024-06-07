Lancaster Cycling Club president completes gruelling 2,000 mile bike ride in aid of charity
Club president Tim, 68, set off on his epic unsupported solo ride on April 15, arriving home to a welcome from family and friends on Saturday June 1.
He said: “In 2020, a good friend of many years, Andy Newhall, was diagnosed with FSHD, a type of muscular dystrophy caused by genetic mutation.
"FSHD and all other types of muscular dystrophy cause various groups of muscles in the body to weaken and waste away.
“As a way of trying to help I decided to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK by riding from Gibraltar, through Spain, over the Pyrenees, through France and through England to Gibraltar Farm at Silverdale.
“I'm familiar with long bike rides, and I expected it to be enjoyable, but at 68-years-old I was also aware this would be something of a challenge!”
Tim travelled solo for most of his trip, carrying everything he needed including camping and cooking equipment.
Friends rode with him for the final three days of the journey through England back to Lancaster.
He said: “The trip was a mixture of peaceful solitude and opportunistic contact with strangers I met along the way.
“Although there were some challenging days in the wind and the rain, I was able to choose the pace and distance to suit me, and slow down a bit if it got tiring and wearing.
"Cycling at touring pace lends itself to enjoying the changing landscapes, stopping when something catches your interest, or making regular stops for food and coffee!
“It was fantastic to be joined by friends in the final legs of the trip - I had some great wheels to follow as I arrived home.”
As well as surpassing his target of £1,000 by raising almost £2,000 for his chosen charity, Tim’s ride marked the centenary of Lancaster Cycling Club.
Founded in 1924, the club continues to organise regular time trial and hill-climb races from spring to autumn each year.
Tim said: “We’re very proud of reaching this milestone for the club and it’s inspiring to think of the generations of bike riders who have been part of our club.
“We cater for all ages and abilities - a friendly community united by our love of cycling.”
Tim is giving a talk about his journey at Yealand Village hall at 3pm on Saturday June 22.
Further donations will be accepted at the event in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Donations can also be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/timothy-norton-1711323162547