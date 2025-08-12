A Lancaster couple have revealed how they afford to only work two days a week – by spending just £330 a month living in a caravan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Hale, 39 and husband Lewis 35, have lived on a campsite full time in Anglesey, Wales, since March 2024 after they "didn't want all our money going on bills".

In April 2023 the couple sold their three-bed home in Lancaster for £130,000 and purchased a £30k campervan to travel around the UK in for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When their funds began to dwindle, the pair found jobs at the site through a Facebook group and have since upgraded to living in a £15k caravan.

Rachel Hale and husband Lewis.

With no rent or bills to pay due to their pitch on the site being included in Lewis' job as a campsite warden, they save a full wage monthly and estimate they will have saved £8,000 this year by October.

Rachel, a cook, said they decided to sell their home after initially going down the family route.

Rachel said: "We had a miscarriage, then a still birth, then tried to conceive for two years and couldn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to have been trying for two years before they send you down the fertility route, but after the two or three years we'd had enough and wanted to enjoy life again.”

The couple spend just £330 a month living full-time on a campsite.

Rachel was previously a chef at a local hospice and Lewis was a mental health support worker, finding their new jobs last year through a Facebook group.

They both initially worked one day a week part-time, but after discovering it was more of a one-person role, Rachel moved on to become a chef at a local cafe.

Rachel said: "It involves doing reception and check-ins, most of it is maintenance like strimming and weeding, and cleaning the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year now I work in a local cafe two days a week, and Lewis still works as a warden two days a week.

Rachel and Lewis live in a caravan in Anglesey, Wales.

"We live off Lewis' wage in season and save my wage, and then we've got that to travel with.

"We each earn £1,000 per month."

With such minimal overheads, the couple are spending just over £300 every month.

Lewis is a part-time camp warden and Rachel works in a local cafe, but they both only work twice a week.

Rachel said: "We don't pay anything for rent or bills as it's included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just gas for the cooker we pay for, that's £8.75 per month.

"For our laundry we have to go and do that on site, that's £12 per month".

The monthly food shop is the couple's biggest outgoing at an average of £240 per month.

Rachel said: "We are lucky to have five days off per week.

"Being able to have all this spare time to go hiking and exploring, just living out in nature I love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are careful with their money, never spending more than Lewis' wage each month and sometimes choosing to park up on the roadside in lay-bys or carparks, rather than paying for a campsite when they travel on their days off.

"We're going to keep doing this as long as we can.

"Eventually we see ourselves going up to a static caravan, but I can't see ourselves ever going back to house life because we'd have to get full-time jobs.”