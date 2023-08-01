Lancaster couple party for their 65th wedding anniversary
Freda and Derek Thompson got married on July 26, 1958.
The engagement ring came from H.Samuel and cost £6.15.
They courted in Kendal as Freda grew up in Ambleside and they spent their youth walking in the Lake District.
They both enjoyed gardening and spent their lives living in Lancaster on Slyne Road.
Derek was a soldier before starting a career as a joiner whilst Freda was a machinist.
They had three children together.
Freda lives at The Sands Care home in Morecambe where their anniversary party was held.
Derek still lives at home but visits as often as he can and him and Freda both go to the day centre every Monday together.