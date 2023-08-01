News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster couple party for their 65th wedding anniversary

A couple who spent their lives in Lancaster celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a party.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read

Freda and Derek Thompson got married on July 26, 1958.

The engagement ring came from H.Samuel and cost £6.15.

They courted in Kendal as Freda grew up in Ambleside and they spent their youth walking in the Lake District.

Freda and Derek Thompson on their wedding day in 1958.Freda and Derek Thompson on their wedding day in 1958.
Freda and Derek Thompson on their wedding day in 1958.
They both enjoyed gardening and spent their lives living in Lancaster on Slyne Road.

Derek was a soldier before starting a career as a joiner whilst Freda was a machinist.

They had three children together.

Freda lives at The Sands Care home in Morecambe where their anniversary party was held.

Derek still lives at home but visits as often as he can and him and Freda both go to the day centre every Monday together.

