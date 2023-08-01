Freda and Derek Thompson got married on July 26, 1958.

The engagement ring came from H.Samuel and cost £6.15.

They courted in Kendal as Freda grew up in Ambleside and they spent their youth walking in the Lake District.

Freda and Derek Thompson on their wedding day in 1958.

They both enjoyed gardening and spent their lives living in Lancaster on Slyne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek was a soldier before starting a career as a joiner whilst Freda was a machinist.

They had three children together.

Freda lives at The Sands Care home in Morecambe where their anniversary party was held.