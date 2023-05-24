Lancaster couple married on King's Coronation Day share their wedding pictures
Michelle Sparks and Aaron Parker had booked their wedding before the date of the Coronation had been announced so it made the day even more memorable.
“We had the Coronation on the TV in the background while we were getting ready and the vicar also made reference to it during the service,” said Michelle, 35.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the whole day from start to finish although my favourite part was the car journey from the Priory to The Villa at Levens where we were able to spend time together, just the two of us.”
The couple met on Tinder four years ago and got engaged in Rome.
Michelle is an accountant at Askam Civil Engineering and Aaron, 38, is an air conditioning engineer at Lunar Ltd.
The couple honeymooned in Barbados.