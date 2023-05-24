News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster couple married on King's Coronation Day share their wedding pictures

As King Charles was being crowned in Westminster Abbey, one Morecambe couple also had an important ceremony of their own - their wedding in Lancaster Priory.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th May 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:23 BST

Michelle Sparks and Aaron Parker had booked their wedding before the date of the Coronation had been announced so it made the day even more memorable.

“We had the Coronation on the TV in the background while we were getting ready and the vicar also made reference to it during the service,” said Michelle, 35.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the whole day from start to finish although my favourite part was the car journey from the Priory to The Villa at Levens where we were able to spend time together, just the two of us.”

Michelle and Aaron's wedding ceremony at Lancaster Priory on Coronation Day. Photo by James Hicks PhotographyMichelle and Aaron's wedding ceremony at Lancaster Priory on Coronation Day. Photo by James Hicks Photography
The couple met on Tinder four years ago and got engaged in Rome.

Michelle is an accountant at Askam Civil Engineering and Aaron, 38, is an air conditioning engineer at Lunar Ltd.

The couple honeymooned in Barbados.

Mr and Mrs Parker sign the register at Lancaster Priory, watched by Michelle's son, Jake Clifton. Photo by James Hicks PhotographyMr and Mrs Parker sign the register at Lancaster Priory, watched by Michelle's son, Jake Clifton. Photo by James Hicks Photography
Michelle and Aaron Parker at their reception venue, The Villa at Levens. Photo by James Hicks PhotographyMichelle and Aaron Parker at their reception venue, The Villa at Levens. Photo by James Hicks Photography
Aaron and Michelle Parker, centre, with their parents, Simon and Ron Parker and Toni and Stephen Sparks. Photo by James Hicks PhotographyAaron and Michelle Parker, centre, with their parents, Simon and Ron Parker and Toni and Stephen Sparks. Photo by James Hicks Photography
