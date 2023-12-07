Lancaster council to spend up to £262k to demolish buildings at SupaSkips fire site

Lancaster City Council has agreed to fund the demolition of outbuildings at the former SupaSkips site in Lancaster to improve access for firefighters tackling the blaze and reduce the amount of potential waste that could combust on the site.

Just after 5.30am on Sunday a fire started at the SupaSkips building on Port Royal Avenue in the city.

The fire involves a large amount of waste and is producing a visible smoke plume.

Efforts to fight the fire to date have been impeded by smaller outbuildings next to the main building, which have restricted access to firefighters.

A smoke plume is still visible at the former Supaskips site which has been on fire since Sunday.

To allow for greater access, a multi-agency group coordinating the incident response has agreed the outbuildings should be demolished.

The works will be funded by Lancaster City Council and may cost up to £262,000.

Councillor Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “This incident has already greatly affected local residents and businesses and the longer it continues, the greater the risk to those fighting the fire and the wider community.

“It is imperative that we do all we can to bring this incident to a conclusion and while the emergency services have done a brilliant job so far, the presence of the outbuildings has slowed progress.

“By demolishing these buildings we will provide greater access to the scene and improve our chances of successfully managing the incident.”

Area Manager, Neil Taylor, from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are grateful for the support of Lancaster City Council.