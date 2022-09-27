The meeting saw members of Lancaster City Council’s cabinet meet with representatives from United Utilities, which is the company responsible for the north west’s water network.

It followed many concerns raised over the summer that raw sewage may have been discharged into Morecambe Bay.

The presentation provided a regional view of the work of the company, including details of local investment in storm water storage capacity and the doubling of the transfer capacity at the Schola Green pumping station, along with improvements to the current pipe work and remediation of faults and leaks in the system.

Councillors have raised concerns with United Utilities about raw sewage being discharged into Morecambe Bay.

Various concerns were addressed including the changes in the climate which have led to increased heavy downpours and flooding, but also the hotter drier summers. As a result, United Utilities has upgraded and invested in major new clean water pipework schemes which mean that the system can provide enough water even during very hot spells.

However, city councillors expressed concerns about the quality of bathing water and the release of sewage into the sea and rivers during storm conditions. They were unanimous in saying that both Lancaster and Morecambe wanted its bathing waters to be of the highest possible quality.

Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: "The presentation from United Utilities outlined the challenges it faces in operating a historic sewage system and the circumstances that can cause untreated sewage to be discharged into the bay.

“Recent investments in the district have substantially reduced the chances of this happening during heavy and prolonged rainfall, but we know that climate change will lead to extreme weather events becoming more common, so more needs to be done.

“Another cause of sewage overflows is blocked pipes, and while new technology is being installed to monitor main sewers and spot problems early, prevention is always better than a cure so we all have a part to play in protecting our bathing waters.

“By taking simple steps such as disposing of kitchen fats in a container in the bin rather than down the sink, and not flushing wet wipes down the toilet, we can all help to prevent blockages forming, keeping our waters clean and preserving our tourist economy.

“Even in the north west, drought conditions are becoming increasingly likely so it is also important to be mindful of how much water we use. Getting a water meter helps to keep tabs on this and for many households will lead to lower bills."

Coun Caroline Jackson, the leader of Lancaster City Council, added: "We were all agreed that the meeting was useful and informative. However, we continue to have concerns about water quality, issues with individual flood risk areas and improving the urban drainage systems installed for new developments.

