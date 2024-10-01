Lancaster Conservative councillor back to ‘make more noise again at city council’ after ill health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Conservative councillor was welcomed back to Lancaster City Council with applause from political friends and opponents, after taking time off for health issues.

Councillor Andrew Gardiner, who represents Overton, returned to the latest full city council meeting after a partial break in recent months in relation to a heart condition.

Andrew Gardiner is the leader of Lancaster’s Conservative group and also a county councillor. In the past, he also had a role working with the former Conservative Morecambe & Lunesdale MP David Morris.

As the city council’s Conservative group leader, Councillor Gardiner has a key role in holding to account the authority’s shared leadership of Labour, Green and Liberal Democrats.

Andrew Gardiner Lancaster City Council. Picture by Robbie MacDonald LDRS approved for partners.

And he often raises questions at council meetings.

Speaking at the latest full council meeting, he said: “Can I take this opportunity to thank all councillors for their sincere messages while I was off ill. Thank you for your support. I hope to be back more fully again and to be making more noise in this chamber.” Councillors gave him a round of applause and wished him well.

Councillor Gardiner also sits on Lancaster’s licensing and appeals committees.

The number of Conservative city councillors fell to five in this year’s May local elections, impacting the number of committee seats they are entitled to.

A by-election is taking place this week for a vacancy at Scotforth East which may slightly change allocations again, depending on the result.

Councillor Gardiner also passed on his wishes to the Councillor Abi Mills, the current Mayor of Lancaster who is being treated for breast cancer.

The Mayor is reducing some of her work and being assisted by her son, Councillor Hamish Mills, who is Deputy Mayor and also Councillor Sam Riches, who has been made Assistant Deputy Mayor.

Hamish Mills is attending some civic events and being the chairperson at full council meetings when his mum, Abi, is unavailable. He again led this month’s full council meeting.

In the summer, councillors agreed to create a new role of assistant deputy mayor to help maintain a presence at events, especially during the busy Christmas season.