Lancaster company reveals healthcare expansion plans at reception with New Zealand Prime Minister

A leading provider of digital care alarms for the elderly and vulnerable announced a major innovation initiative at a high-profile reception with the New Zealand Prime Minister in London.

Lancaster’s Chiptech joined dignitaries, including the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Rt Hon Steve Reed, alongside innovators, and business leaders at a high-profile reception hosted in the Great Hall, One Great George Street, Westminster.

The event celebrated the enduring and growing partnership between New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

At the event, Chiptech announced a major new initiative to drive healthcare innovation across the UK and Europe, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with

Chiptech reception in London. From left (back row) The Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds (The Secretary of State for Business and Trade), the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (New Zealand Prime Minister) and the Rt Hon Steve Reed (the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs). From left (front row) David Hammond, (CEO, Chiptech Europe) and Daniel Knowles (cluster manager).

the North West based Electech Innovation Cluster.

This Memorandum of Understanding establishes a groundbreaking funding and mentoring programme to support startups focused on people safety and healthcare innovation.

Founded in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2000, Chiptech is a global leader in Technology Enabled Care.

Since entering the UK market in 2019, Chiptech has become the leading provider of digital telecare products, serving over 200,000 users and supporting independence and safety for elderly and vulnerable individuals.

Chiptech reception in London. From left: (back row) David Hammond, (CEO, Chiptech Europe), The Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds (The Secretary of State for Business and Trade), the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (New Zealand Prime Minister) and the Rt Hon Steve Reed (the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), Nick Dagger (marketing manager, Chiptech) and Daniel Knowles (cluster manager).

The company employs 50 people across the UK, with its headquarters based in the historic city of Lancaster.

Chiptech’s current UK operations contribute savings of £2 billion per year to the NHS and the wider Health and Social Care sector, thanks to reduced hospital admissions, delayed

residential care, and more efficient emergency responses.

These savings are projected to reach £5 billion as service volumes continue to grow and develop.

The Great Hall, One Great George Street, Westminster where the high profile reception was held.

“Our mission is to create technology that genuinely improves people’s lives”, said David Hammond, CEO for Chiptech Europe.

“This exciting new initiative will support early-stage innovation and bring to life new products and services with global reach and real world impact.”

The Electech Innovation Cluster, a business-led network that bridges the gap between industry, government, and education, is delighted to partner with Chiptech for this initiative.

Cluster manager, Dan Knowles said: “This partnership signifies the start of an exciting relationship between Chiptech and the Electech Cluster.

"We’re thrilled that Chiptech will be investing in the local supply chain and hope that the relationship helps us share newfound best practice with our counterparts in New Zealand too.”

The new partnership will offer funding, mentoring, and global market access to startups developing solutions in medical safety, assisted living, and digital healthcare.

In addition to financial support, companies will gain access to Chiptech’s design, manufacturing, and commercialisation expertise.