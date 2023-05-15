Lancaster college for students with special needs now has new principal

The college specialises in supporting special school leavers in pathways designed to prepare them for adults with fulfilling and busy lives after college.

The Lancaster based college, which supports young people with complex physical needs, has three other satellite sites in Carlisle, Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde and recently opened Beaumont South Lakes in Ulverston, following its relocation.

With more than 25 years of working in the education sector, Angela Johnson joins Beaumont following many years in senior leadership including the role of principal in a similar setting.

Angela Johnson, principal at Beaumont College with some of the individuals they support.

Suitably and appropriately experienced, Angela also has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and a broad range of educational experiences; she is also a passionate advocate for disabled people.

Using a well-structured development programme, Angela will be working to ensure students are able to fulfil their potential whilst also preparing them for adulthood.

Angela Johnson, principal at Beaumont College said: “I am delighted to have joined such a great team and can’t wait to start working on developing our services to meet the needs of our students.

“It’s great to have joined at such a positive time, with the college recently receiving a good inspection rating from the education regulator Ofsted.

“In addition to focusing on students in full time education, we are also committed to helping our leavers. It is important that our graduates are supported into leading busy, fulfilling lives.”