News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Lancaster college appoints new principal

Lancaster & Morecambe College is delighted to announce that Daniel Braithwaite has been appointed as Principal and Chief Executive.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Daniel Braithwaite has been appointed as Principal and Chief Executive at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Picture: TOM KAYDaniel Braithwaite has been appointed as Principal and Chief Executive at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Picture: TOM KAY
Daniel Braithwaite has been appointed as Principal and Chief Executive at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Picture: TOM KAY

Danny comes to LMC from his role as Assistant Principal at Lakes College, and will start officially in post on Monday September 18.

Danny said: “After a fabulous 20 years at the Lakes College, I am extremely excited to be joining Lancaster & Morecambe College as Principal and Chief Executive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The college has a fantastic future and is placed front and centre to meet the skills development agenda locally and regionally. There are a number of ambitious projects under way, which will transform the economy of the area.

Wes Johnson has become the new Principal and Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at Lancaster & Morecambe College.Wes Johnson has become the new Principal and Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at Lancaster & Morecambe College.
Wes Johnson has become the new Principal and Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at Lancaster & Morecambe College.
Most Popular

“I am very proud to be leading the college during this period of opportunity and look forward to connecting with employers and the community the college serves, and to build on the good work to date”.

Danny takes over from Wes Johnson, who has become the new Principal & Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at LMC.

Wes said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at Lancaster & Morecambe College, which he described as ‘a very special college at the heart of its community’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m sure that the college will continue to thrive under Danny’s leadership and maximise the great opportunities ahead," he added.

Lindsay Price, Chair of the Corporation, said governors and staff were delighted to welcome Danny to LMC.

"Danny will ensure that the college maximises current and future opportunities for students, staff, businesses and wider stakeholders by continuing to place LMC at the heart of the communities it serves, whilst still remaining an accessible and inclusive college providing education for all.

"Governors are immensely grateful to Wes Johnson for his transformational leadership of the college over these past six years and take this opportunity to wish him every success in his new role."

Related topics:Wes JohnsonLMCLancaster