Daniel Braithwaite has been appointed as Principal and Chief Executive at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Picture: TOM KAY

Danny comes to LMC from his role as Assistant Principal at Lakes College, and will start officially in post on Monday September 18.

Danny said: “After a fabulous 20 years at the Lakes College, I am extremely excited to be joining Lancaster & Morecambe College as Principal and Chief Executive.

“The college has a fantastic future and is placed front and centre to meet the skills development agenda locally and regionally. There are a number of ambitious projects under way, which will transform the economy of the area.

Wes Johnson has become the new Principal and Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

“I am very proud to be leading the college during this period of opportunity and look forward to connecting with employers and the community the college serves, and to build on the good work to date”.

Danny takes over from Wes Johnson, who has become the new Principal & Chief Executive of Myerscough College after six years at LMC.

Wes said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at Lancaster & Morecambe College, which he described as ‘a very special college at the heart of its community’.

"I’m sure that the college will continue to thrive under Danny’s leadership and maximise the great opportunities ahead," he added.

Lindsay Price, Chair of the Corporation, said governors and staff were delighted to welcome Danny to LMC.

"Danny will ensure that the college maximises current and future opportunities for students, staff, businesses and wider stakeholders by continuing to place LMC at the heart of the communities it serves, whilst still remaining an accessible and inclusive college providing education for all.