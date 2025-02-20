Lancaster coffee shop looking to expand into former bakery next door

A Lancaster Nordic-style coffee shop and market selling food, drink and gifts is looking to expand into a former bakery next door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holm are hopefully expanding into 20 King Street, Lancaster, formerly Filberts Bakery, they said on their Facebook page.

A spokesman for Holm said: “We will not be running as a fully fledged bakery, merely doing what we do best – coffee, cake and good company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be able to run on a slightly larger scale, doubling the amount of people we can sit and expanding our menu and baked goods.

Lancaster coffee shop Holm is looking to expand into a former bakery next door.

“We’re still waiting on a council decision to merge the two properties into one as we would be currently paying over £5k in business rates, due to this, the extension is going to be on a shoestring budget (Holm in its current form was created and put together on less than £15k itself).

"We have a commercial oven to buy, other white goods to buy and a whole list of odds and ends, and so we’d love your help.

“If you feel you’re able to support us and want to see us succeed, please consider buying a gift card, either online at https://holmcoffee.square.site/s/gift-cards or in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re a group or society who would be interested in running in our much larger shop when the time comes to open please let us know, we’re excited to work with the local community.

"If you feel you have anything you could offer us, be it tables, chairs, artwork or equipment please let us know, we’d be receptive to ideas!

“We cannot wait to see you soon.”