Lancaster’s first CBD coffee shop has closed down due to the cost of living crisis.

Dam Good Coffee Shop on Penny Street in Lancaster offered CBD-infused (cannibidiol) coffee and food and was the only CBD shop in Lancaster.

Owners of the Dam Good Coffee Shop said on Facebook: “It comes with a heavy heart and great sadness that on September 13 we will be closing the doors of Dam Good Coffee Shop.

"With the rise of cost of living which we believe to be affecting not only businesses but people themselves, we as a business have had to come an end.

The Dam Good Coffee Shop in Lancaster has closed its doors.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for keeping us going for the past six years.

“There’s been so many memories and friends made that we will all forever treasure.

“A huge appreciation to our staff Lesley, Alex, Tamsin, Jordan, Ella, Dylan and Jacob for staying with us right until the end, as well as our customers who kept us going and have become dear to us all.

"Also our neighbours on Penny Street The Silvertree Team, Co-op Funeral Home, Snap Fitness and many more amazing businesses and the community for keeping our name and business out there.

“For the last time have a Dam Good Day!”

Customers took to Facebook with messages of support.

Annmarie Owens said: “Sad to hear this, you are an amazing bunch of people and couldn’t have given it anymore! What you achieved was amazing and I’m super proud of you! x”

Sarah Maher said: “You seriously need to be proud that you smashed the last six years. Your products have helped me hugely with autoimmune pain, my favourite place for lunchtime drinks and snacks and every single person working there is just so lovely and chatty.

"Seriously gutted my favourite shop has closed but managing the last six years...what an achievement guys. Excited to see what your plans are next!”

Jan Sawford said: “Oh no, my lovely go-to place when I'm down in Lancaster. I am deeply sorry to hear this. You are all so friendly and welcoming. It can't have been easy to make this decision. Good luck for the future.”