Lancaster cocktail bar suffers break-in and closes for the day
A cocktail bar and restaurant in Lancaster is closed today (Tuesday) due to a break-in.
Marula Monkey on Sun Street, Lancaster posted on Facebook: “Very sad to say we were broken into last night. As a result we will not be able to open today unfortunately.
"We hope to be back open as usual tomorrow.
"Thanks for your understanding.”
A picture posted on Facebook shows a door smashed in at Marula Monkey.
It is not known if anything has been stolen during the burglary.