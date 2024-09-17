Marula Monkey cocktail bar and restaurant in Lancaster has been broken into overnight.

A cocktail bar and restaurant in Lancaster is closed today (Tuesday) due to a break-in.

Marula Monkey on Sun Street, Lancaster posted on Facebook: “Very sad to say we were broken into last night. As a result we will not be able to open today unfortunately.

"We hope to be back open as usual tomorrow.

"Thanks for your understanding.”

A picture posted on Facebook shows a door smashed in at Marula Monkey.

It is not known if anything has been stolen during the burglary.