Lancaster cocktail bar and restaurant appeal after vandalism
Marula Monkey on Sun Street, Lancaster, said on Facebook: “It really does break our hearts when people vandalise and destroy our property. It was only a few months back that we were also broken into.
“We are currently in a cost of living crisis and hospitality has been hit especially hard.
"We, just like most other small businesses are trying to keep our heads above water and it’s hard enough without these extra costs being thrown at us!
“If anyone at all has any information or CCTV that could help us identify the person/people responsible for this we would hugely appreciate it.
“Business is open as usual, just minus a Marula Monkey sign until we can get a replacement.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.