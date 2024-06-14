Lancaster co-operative ‘overwhelmed’ by generous £10k donation towards new roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A whopping £10,000 has been donated towards a new roof at a Lancaster vegetarian cafe and wholefood shop.

The Whale Tail Cafe and Single Step had launched a fundraiser to get their roof fixed before winter set in which was going to cost £40,000.

Now they are much nearer their target with a generous donation of £10,000.

The Whale Tail Cafe said on Facebook: “Words cannot express how grateful we are to the man, the legend that is Barrie Marshall.

Barrie Marshall (centre) with staff outside The Whale Tail Cafe and Single Step wholefood shop in Lancaster. Barrie has donated £10k towards a fund for a new roof for both businesses.

"He has donated a stupendous £10,000 to our roof fund. Free poached eggs on toast for life, Barrie!

“We are so fortunate to live in this community.

"We have had other unbelievably generous donations from so many customers and friends of the cafe and Single Step. We are overwhelmed by your generosity.”

Single Step and The Whale Tail Café joined forces with a campaign called Raise For The Roof! in an attempt to raise the funds for the roof work, as well as making improvements such as proper insulation and hopefully solar panels to help make the businesses more sustainable and to lower energy overheads in the future.

The businesses have a GoFundMe set up and have been selling merchandise, very kindly donated from various sources, such as coasters and keyrings from Relic Plastics, T-shirts featuring a bespoke design from local artist Hannah Corbett and homemade jewellery from a mysterious anonymous benefactor.

They have also been running lots of community events such as monthly quizzes, gigs, club nights, craft fairs and wine tastings, all of which have proved very popular.

Without the roof both Penny Street businesses are facing closure.

With £10,000 being donated the campaign has now raised £32,677, just under £8,000 off target.

To get involved or help out you can get in touch with either Single Step or The Whale Tail Café via social media, or simply by popping in.

You can follow the campaign itself on Instagram @whaletailroof to keep an eye on upcoming events, or by visiting the website https://whaletailroof.co.uk/ which features links to the GoFundMe.