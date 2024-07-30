Lancaster city walking route turned into small nature reserve for residents to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to enhance a well-loved walking route in south Lancaster is now complete.

An area of land between the A6 Scotforth Road and the railway bridge at Uggle Lane, Scotforth, has been turned into a place for nature with bird boxes and bug hotels to encourage wildlife and a new bench for residents to sit and enjoy the space.

The upgraded path through the area is wheelchair/mobility scooter friendly so it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Lancaster City Council said the project has been made possible through developer contributions, also known as S106 contributions, paid to mitigate the impact of new development.

Councillors and members of staff visited the site at Uggle Lane to admire the transformation.

A newly formed friends group will protect and look after the area for the benefit of local residents and create a community composting space with FoodFutures: North Lancashire.