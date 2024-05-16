Lancaster city walking route being turned into small nature reserve for residents to enjoy

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2024, 14:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Work is underway to enhance a well-loved walking route in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council said that thanks to funding via local developments, an area between the A6 Scotforth Road and the railway bridge at Uggle Lane in Scotforth, will be turned into a

small nature reserve with a renewed accessible path and a new bench for residents to sit and enjoy the space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work on the footpath, land owned by Lancaster City Council, is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Work is underway to enhance a well-loved walking route in Lancaster. Picture from Lancaster City Council.Work is underway to enhance a well-loved walking route in Lancaster. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Work is underway to enhance a well-loved walking route in Lancaster. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

The project has been made possible through developer contributions, also known as 'S106 contributions', paid to mitigate the impact of new development.

A newly formed Friend's Group will oversee and help protect the area for the benefit of local residents.

Related topics:WorkLancasterLancaster City Council