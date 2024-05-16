Lancaster city walking route being turned into small nature reserve for residents to enjoy
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work is underway to enhance a well-loved walking route in Lancaster.
Lancaster City Council said that thanks to funding via local developments, an area between the A6 Scotforth Road and the railway bridge at Uggle Lane in Scotforth, will be turned into a
small nature reserve with a renewed accessible path and a new bench for residents to sit and enjoy the space.
Work on the footpath, land owned by Lancaster City Council, is expected to be completed by the end of May.