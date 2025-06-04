Lancaster City Museum to be partially closed due to stairlift replacement works

Lancaster City Museum will be partially closed on a number of dates due to stairlift replacement work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Museums said on their Facebook page: “The long-awaited new stairlift at the City Museum is due to be installed this month.

"The upper floor of the museum will be temporarily closed on certain days while work on the staircase is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At these times we will be offering free admission to the ground floor only, including the temporary exhibition Insus Unearthed, and the display on Richard Owen and the Iguanodon.

Lancaster City Museum will be partially closed on a number of dates due to stairlift replacement works.

“If you're planning a visit, here are the details for each date:

Thursday June 12 - Lancaster Day! Special opening with free admission to ground floor only. (The museum is not normally open on a Thursday!)

Friday June 13, morning - ground floor only, free admission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday June 13, afternoon - fully open with normal admission charges.

Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 - fully open with normal admission charges.

Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 - ground floor only, free admission.

Friday June 20 - ground floor only, free admission.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience this work may cause. Once completed, the new stairlift will restore full access to the upper floor for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum’s stairlift has been out of action since October 2023 following safety concerns, meaning that anyone with mobility problems has been unable to access the permanent displays including those of the King’s Own Regiment Museum on the second floor.

Councillors approved plans for a new stair lift at Lancaster City Museum in April.