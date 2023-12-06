Lancaster city councillors say huge fire at SupaSkips in Lancaster ‘was everyone’s worst nightmare’

Marsh councillors have praised emergency services who are still working hard to put out the industrial site fire which started in the early hours of Sunday.

The former A1 SupaSkips building on Lune Industrial Estate – previously a power station – has been the subject of ongoing legal action by the Environment Agency since the company went into administration several months ago.

Since then, the city council has been convening regular high level planning meetings with the Environment Agency, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire County Council.

These plans had to be put into force on Sunday when a huge fire broke out in the premises, which is filled with thousands of tonnes of mixed waste.

A major fire on the Lune Industrial Estate in Lancaster.

Coun Mandy Bannon said: “I am appalled at the state the former A1 Supa Skips building was left in.

“I hope that the criminal investigation will help address residents’ and business concerns.

“This was everyone’s worst nightmare – a raging inferno inside a building filled with mixed waste that is surrounded by a residential area and businesses.

"Luckily the wind was blowing in the right direction and residents haven’t had to be evacuated.”

Firefighters are still at the scene of a major fire in Lancaster.

Coun Gina Dowding added: “There is no doubt we benefited from the emergency plans that were in place, as a result of the city council’s hard work on bringing all key agencies together.

"Mindful of the fire risk this building posed, we as local councillors have been working together with officers to keep residents and businesses informed of the ongoing situation and had recently delivered letters to hundreds of nearby homes.

“As ward councillors we would like to thank the emergency services and council staff who have worked hard on creating contingency plans – and dealing with the fire event itself.

"We will continue to press for a speedy resolution to the risk this building poses to the local community and businesses.”

Plumes of smoke from the fire at the large building on the Lune Industrial Estate.

Firefighters were called out to Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster at 5.31am on December 3 and were met with a huge fire at a large building containing commercial waste.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Tuesday that crews will be at the site for several days as they bring the fire under control and start an investigation.