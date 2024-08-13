Lancaster City Council seeks to reassure people left feeling concerned and vulnerable following recent protests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster City Council has sought to reassure people left feeling concerned and vulnerable following recent protests held in Lancaster and across the country.

A joint statement from Councillor Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, and Mark Davies, chief executive, said: “The recent protests that have taken place up and down the country have been deeply unsettling.

“While locally we have not seen any arrests or serious damage, we are aware that some people in our communities have been left feeling concerned and vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Lancaster district has a long and proud history of welcoming people from all over the world and now is the time, more than ever, for us to celebrate diversity and how it has benefited our society.

A planned rally in Lancaster was met with hundreds of anti-fascist campaigners.

"Together we have created a strong and vibrant community where people from all walks of life live peacefully side by side, embracing other’s culture.

"As a community we will always stand firm against all forms of hatred and we have seen, time and again, local people strongly condemn those who seek to sow division and destroy the

good community relations we enjoy.

"Of course, we couldn’t do this without the support of our colleagues in other agencies, particularly the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last week we welcomed Lancashire’s Chief Constable, Sacha Hatchett, to Lancaster for a walking tour of the city and to thank the police for the way they have tackled recent events

with professionalism and dedication.

"The message to our communities is that they can be reassured that the police are ready to tackle any possible future disorder, should it take place.

"The council has always enjoyed cross-party support in its pursuit of bringing people together from different faiths and backgrounds to listen, respond and collectively promote resilience

in our communities.

“We are committed to continue working together, sharing experiences and knowledge in order to resist messages of hate and instead promote everything that makes living in the Lancaster district so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planned rally in Lancaster was met with hundreds of anti-fascist campaigners on August 4.

Members of the TUC and residents of the city gathered on the Town Hall steps to face off so-called protestors.

Lancaster was one of four towns in Lancashire where planned events were highlighted by campaign group Hope Not Hate.