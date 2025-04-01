Lancaster City Council offering electric cars for hire over Easter bank holiday
Lancaster City Council through their partnership with Hiyacar will have six electric cars available to book over the Easter bank holiday April 18-21.
So whether you're visiting loved ones, running errands, or simply getting out and about, it’s easier than ever to hire a car just for when you need one.
On the website at https://www.hiyacar.co.uk/lancaster it says: “We’re thrilled to partner with Lancaster City Council to bring car club services to the community, making it easier than ever for Lancaster residents to access council fleet vehicles outside business hours.
"Whether you need a vehicle for an evening out, a weekend trip, or a quick errand, Hiyacar has you covered from 6pm to midnight on weekdays and all day on weekends.
"This new car club replaces the previous Co-Wheels service, so if you’ve used the council’s vehicles before, be sure to sign up with Hiyacar to enjoy access again.”
“How to get started:
*Register with Hiyacar: All drivers need to create a Hiyacar account to access Lancaster’s car club vehicles. The registration process is quick and secure, ensuring you meet the eligibility requirements for safe and reliable car-sharing.
*Application Fee & Credits: A one-time application fee of £9.49 will be applied, but we’ll add it back as credits on your first hire. Plus, the first 100 verified members will receive an additional £10 credit within 48 hours of signing up.
“Meet Driver Criteria: To keep our community safe, only verified drivers who meet our criteria can hire a vehicle on Hiyacar. Once approved, you’ll have access to a fleet ready when you need it most.
“Why Choose Hiyacar?
*Convenient access: drive Lancaster City Council vehicles during evenings and weekends.
*Earn extra credits: sign up as one of the first 100 members and get £10 additional credits.
*Share Your Vehicle: List your own car or van and turn it into a community asset.
"Sign up today to make the most of Lancaster’s car club vehicles and experience a smarter, more flexible way to drive!”
Book your car today and make your Easter journeys smoother than ever at https://www.hiyacar.co.uk/lancaster
