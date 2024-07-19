Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster businesses have expressed concern about the impact two road closures will have on them.

The planned road closures by Electricity North West on Brock Street and Common Garden Street could affect access to businesses in the area.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “Electricity Northwest (ENWL) are looking to complete upgrades to the underground power network in the city centre.

"To facilitate this work, they have applied to Lancashire County Council for permission to close Common Garden Street and Brock Street for two weeks in August to allow the cable to be installed.

“Lancaster BID has been in communication with ENWL to raise concerns about the impact this will have on businesses.

“Businesses impacted should contact ENWL on the details in the letter from them to find out more or discuss any concerns they may have.

“If you have particular issues around access for deliveries, please contact Lancaster BID and we can provide a direct contact for the operations manager to ensure all possible steps are taken to ensure access to your business.”

On the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin website it has two posts about road closures on Brock Street, Lancaster and Common Garden Street, Lancaster.

Brock Street, Lancaster will be closed from August 9 to September 1 for Electricity North West ‘diversionary' works.

Common Garden Street, Lancaster will be closed from August 9 to August 22 for Electricity North West ‘utility repair and maintenance works’.

In a letter sent out to customers Electricity North West said: “In the upcoming weeks, we’re looking to finish carrying out crucial upgrades on the underground power network from Nelson Street to Spring Garden Street substation in Lancaster city centre.

“The work will see engineers’ finish reinforcement works of approx. 450m of underground electricity cables. This is the last part of a wider 2400m installation from Lancaster Farms.

“A lot of our network was installed in the 1950s and 60s and it’s vital we carry out these works now as the region becomes more reliant on electricity.

• Engineers will start work in August (dates to be agreed with LCC) on Nelson Street– Small one-way road closure required

“Works will be taking place in sequence on the following roads:

*Thurnham Street – Lane closures to keep traffic flowing around our site.

*Brock Street – Road closure

*Common Garden Street – Road closure

*King Street –Lane closures to keep traffic flowing around our site

*Spring Garden Street – Road closure

“Once the initial ducts have been laid, engineers will return to pull through and connect the underground cables.

“The remaining works are expected to last approximately four weeks.

“Traffic management including road closures and rolling temporary lights will be used for the duration of the works so engineers will be able to work safely. Access will be maintained for

emergency vehicles.

“Road closure on Brock Street and Common Garden Street will have an impact on local business deliveries but we will endeavour to provide access for these around our site.

“Access to properties will be maintained throughout all of the project. During our works we ask that you kindly refrain from parking in the area to allow us to work safely and efficiently.

“All works taking place have been agreed with the local council.”

Electricity North West can be contacted on 0800 195 4141.