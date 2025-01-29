Lancaster city centre shop ordered to close after selling illegal tobacco and vapes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster city centre shop has been ordered to close for three months after the sale of illicit tobacco products and illegally selling a vape to a child during test operations.

City Mini Market on Penny Street was served with a closure notice on Monday January 13 after robust action on a series of visits by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards officers.

In accordance with the legislation a court hearing took place within 48 hours, but the matter was then adjourned to January 29.

Blackburn Magistrates heard how officers from Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards team and Lancashire Police had seized illegal tobacco and vapes from the shop on five occasions

City Mini Market on Penny Street in Lancaster was served with a closure notice.

since November 2023.

A 14-year-old test purchaser was also able to purchase a vape without being challenged and asked for identification.

The application for the closure was made by Lancashire Constabulary under anti-social behaviour legislation designed to tackle public nuisance and disorder.

A three month closure order was granted on January 29, which is the maximum period of time available under the legislation.

Some of the items seized from City Mini Market in Lancaster.

Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council said: “This is a brilliant example of how we can tackle illicit tobacco and underage sales by working together with our partners.

“By teaming up again with Lancashire Constabulary, we will continue to ensure that the marketplace is a safe place for our residents and children.

“There is no place on our high street for shops that prioritise their profits over the health and wellbeing of our community. Selling vapes and other tobacco products to children places them at significant risk of harm and this is totally unacceptable.

"Our Trading Standards team will always take the strongest action possible against those who openly break the law.

"We encourage anyone who has concerns about the sale of any age-restricted products to report these to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133."

PC Peter Burns from Lancashire Constabulary said: "We are extremely pleased with this result. We have listened to the concerns from the community and worked closely with Lancashire County

Council's Trading Standards to target the illegal sales of tobacco and vapes to children through the use of Civil Closure Orders.

"We want to send a clear message that through dedicated partnership working, we will continue to target and disrupt anyone involved in the sale of illegal tobacco and supplying illegal vapes to children."