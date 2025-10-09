Lancaster city centre road closures coming into force

Three roads in Lancaster city centre will be closed to traffic whilst hoarding is erected on the footpath.

Lancashire County Council have made an order to temporarily prohibit traffic on parts of Caton Road, Bulk Road and Parliament Street for five weeks.

This will mean no motor vehicle, cycle or pedestrian will be able to use Caton Road, from its junction with Bulk Road, for a distance of approximately 80 metres; Bulk Road from its junction with Caton Road for a distance of approximately 30 metres; or Parliament Street for a distance of approximately 70 metres between Kashish and Farm Foods.

The prohibition will operate daily from 12.01am on Thursday, October 23 until 11.59pm on Friday, November 28 or until completion of the works within this period.

Pedestrians will be directed to opposite footpaths as below:

Caton Road – temporary pedestrian crossing to allow pedestrians to cross to opposite footway safely.

Bulk Road - temporary pedestrian crossing to allow pedestrians to cross to opposite footway safely.

Parliament Street - pedestrians to use existing pedestrian crossings at either side of the closure to cross to the opposite footway safely.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow hoarding to be erected in the footway around the new development site.

Other recent public notices include:

Sultan of Lancaster Express Limited of 9 Villas Court, Lancaster, LA1 1TR, is applying for a premises licence in respect of Sultan of Lancaster Express, Lowell House, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3NY for the following licensable activities: late night refreshment Monday – Thursday 11pm-2am, Friday – Saturday, 11pm -3am, Sunday 11pm -2am.

Lancashire County Council have made an order to prohibit traffic on parts of Trafalgar Road in Lancaster.

This will mean no motor vehicle can travel on the length of Trafalgar Road, Lancaster from its junction with Avondale Road to a point outside property number eight on Trafalgar Road.

The prohibition operate daily from 8am on Tuesday, October 21 until 5pm on Thursday, October 23 or until completion of the works within this period.

An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure is via Avondale Road – Lonsdale Place – Trafalgar Road and vice versa.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow water connection installation works to be carried out by Network Plus on behalf of United Utilities.

For the latest public notices from your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/