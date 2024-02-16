News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster city centre road closure to last for two weeks

Lancaster BID has been notified of a temporary road closure on Bulk Street, Lancaster from Thursday February 22, until Wednesday March 6 to enable electric cable installation works to take place.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
A diversion will be in place via St Peter's Road in the city centre.

Lancaster BID have checked with County Council Highways who have advised that access to Moor Lane Mills and Charterhouse Car Parks will be retained throughout the work with

access via the Moor Lane end of Bulk Road.

