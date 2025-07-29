Lancaster city centre road closed to allow firefighters to remove patient from flat
Police closed a road in Lancaster city centre last night (Monday) due to an ongoing incident.
Police said Caton Road was shut to help Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service to remove a patient from a flat in a building.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to remove the patient from the flat which required the road being closed.
The road was reopened around 10.30pm on Monday, July 28.
North West Ambulance Service confirmed they attended a medical incident at Bridge Square Apartments.