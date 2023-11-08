George Street in Lancaster city centre will be closed to traffic from today (Wednesday) to November 21.

Electricity North West are carrying out maintenance and repair work and are installing electricity cables in the footpath and road.

There is disruption to buses due to the road being closed.

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted: “Due to road closure on George Street all service 11 passengers will need to use Queen Square stop to the Marsh.

"All Uni Preston and Blackpool passengers will need to use Common Garden Street stops.

"All Morecambe and Heysham passengers will need to use Queen Square or Lancaster Bus Station.