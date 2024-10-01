Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Extra patrols by police and wardens will be operating in Lancaster city centre over the next few weeks.

Lancaster City Council will fund an extra 20 hours per week in patrol time by the Lancaster Business Improvement District wardens for four weeks, to provide a visible and a reassuring presence across the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The neighbourhood policing team will also increase patrols aimed at supporting a safe and secure Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase is due to an expected rise in visitor numbers across the city with next weekend’s award-winning Lancaster Music Festival expected to attracts thousands of people.

Patrols are to be stepped up for four weeks in Lancaster city centre.

New and returning university students are also expected to swell the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see Lancashire Police and Lancaster City Council working together with Lancaster BID to ensure Lancaster city centre remains a safe place for everyone to enjoy,” said Tony Johnson, the Lancaster BID manager.

"By working together, we can tackle the small number of individuals who frequently cause nuisance and make sure the city remains welcoming to all.”

Sgt Lindsay Brown, partnership officer at Lancashire Police, said: “We know Lancaster is a safe place to live and work. We want to keep it that way and put the focus on the small minority of people who continue to spoil the city centre for everyone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Safe & Secure Partnership will ensure the police, city council and BID make the best use of their combined resources and do everything they can to make the city a better place to be.”

Coun Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, skills and digital innovation, added: “Providing an additional uniformed presence during this time will complement existing arrangements and ensure people feel safe and secure, whether they’re enjoying what’s on offer at the music festival, shopping, or catching up with friends at one of our many excellent restaurants or cafes.”