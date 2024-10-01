Lancaster city centre patrols stepped up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancaster City Council will fund an extra 20 hours per week in patrol time by the Lancaster Business Improvement District wardens for four weeks, to provide a visible and a reassuring presence across the city centre.
The neighbourhood policing team will also increase patrols aimed at supporting a safe and secure Lancaster.
The increase is due to an expected rise in visitor numbers across the city with next weekend’s award-winning Lancaster Music Festival expected to attracts thousands of people.
New and returning university students are also expected to swell the numbers.
“It’s great to see Lancashire Police and Lancaster City Council working together with Lancaster BID to ensure Lancaster city centre remains a safe place for everyone to enjoy,” said Tony Johnson, the Lancaster BID manager.
"By working together, we can tackle the small number of individuals who frequently cause nuisance and make sure the city remains welcoming to all.”
Sgt Lindsay Brown, partnership officer at Lancashire Police, said: “We know Lancaster is a safe place to live and work. We want to keep it that way and put the focus on the small minority of people who continue to spoil the city centre for everyone else.”
"The Safe & Secure Partnership will ensure the police, city council and BID make the best use of their combined resources and do everything they can to make the city a better place to be.”