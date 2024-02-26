Lancaster churches move with the times and go contactless for donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Giving in these churches is as easy now as tapping a payment card after they took delivery of brand new contactless machines.

In the new scheme, organised and negotiated by the Church of England nationally and managed locally by Diocesan Stewardship Resourcing Officers Stephanie Rankin and Christy Sawyer, contactless devices have been made available to parish churches at a substantially discounted price.

“The contactless scheme was advertised to incumbents, treasurers, churchwardens, church council Secretaries, Lay Ministers and many others in our parishes during October and November last year, resulting in a rush of applications," said Stephanie.

Pictured during the training sessions are Dave Stout, regional giving adviser, north, with Katia Oldrey, giving administrator, both from the National Giving Team. Picture by Ronnie Semley for Blackburn Diocese

Stephanie and Christy worked with parishes to encourage them to apply and prepare them to receive their devices. Earlier this week dozens of parish representatives came to the Diocesan Offices on the edge of Blackburn over two days to pick up their new devices, and to be shown how to set up and use them.

Among the churches receiving the contactless machines were St Luke’s at Skerton, Carnforth Christ Church, St Cuthbert’s Church at Over Kellet, St Peter’s at Leck, St John The Evangelist in Gressingham and The Good Shepherd, Tatham Fells.

Christy said: “The thinking behind this major push on giving in a modern way is simple. Though regular giving is crucial for supporting the ministry in our parishes, we also need to enable those who are not part of planned giving schemes to give to support local ministry and mission. As fewer people now carry cash, contactless giving provides a convenient method for people to make donations.”