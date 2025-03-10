Lancaster church celebrates significant milestone in £2m building project

In March 2005, 12 people gathered together in a small building on Dumbarton Road, Lancaster.

This church had been faithfully meeting together for decades, and now a small team, led by pastor Danny Rurlander, joined to give the church a fresh start.

Twenty years later, Moorlands church has now grown to around 250 people spanning multiple generations, ages and nationalities.

The church quickly outgrew its small building and hopped from one rented space to another.

The opening of the Welcome Building on Middle Street in Lancaster.

So in 2015, Moorlands began searching for a permanent base, despite having no money and no particular openings.

Finally, after three years and many answered prayers, the church purchased a set of historical buildings on Middle Street: a 1774 Chapel, an 1856 Sunday School Hall and a 1930s Warden’s House.

An architect was appointed to remodel the site to create a cohesive, accessible and bright space, whilst retaining the beauty of the original buildings.

Construction began in 2023, and the project has been far from straightforward.

The cutting of the ribbon with one of the original members of Moorlands Church.

The Covid pandemic, inflation, leaks and meeting on a building site have been just some of the challenges.

In addition, the church also needed to raise over £2 million for the ambitious project, most of which has come from the sacrificial giving of the church members.

On March 2 2025, Moorlands church celebrated a significant milestone in their project – the opening of their new glass fronted Welcome Building to connect the buildings together.

The ribbon was cut by one of the 12 original members of the church which epitomises the purpose of the buildings.

Inside the new Welcome Building on Middle Street in Lancaster.

Pastor Danny Rurlander said: “Our aim is for these historic buildings in the heart of our city to continue to be used for their original purpose for many more years – to offer a welcome to all who want

to explore the good news of Jesus Christ for themselves.”

All are welcome to visit the buildings any Sunday morning at 10am.

But particularly on Sunday March 23rd and Sunday, March 30, the church is hosting two guest meetings for people in Lancaster to find out more about the ‘Real Jesus’.

More information can be found on the website at https://www.moorlands.org.uk/realjesus