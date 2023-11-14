Lancaster Christmas art fair will showcase the unique work of more than 50 artists

More than 50 artists will be displaying their work when a Lancaster arts hub holds its seventh annual fair.

A popular event with local artists and creatives, the King Street Arts fair is being held at The Storey Main Gallery starting on Thursday December 7.

There promises to be lots for everyone to see and browse – everything from needle felting, ceramics, small gifts, prints and cards to paintings, sculpture and photography.

All the work is produced by local artists so if you want a unique gift this could be the place for you.

King Street Arts of Lancaster are offering an extended range of seasonal themed workshops this year.

Roy Smith, who runs King Street Arts with Kath McDonald, said: “The annual Art Fair gives local and regional artists the opportunity to get their work seen. Everything is handmade and has a unique quality to it.”

This is the third consecutive year the Art Fair is taking place in The Storey’s spacious Victorian gallery and this year, thanks to the support of Lancaster Bid, King Street Arts are offering an extended range of seasonal themed workshops at affordable prices.

These are:

Sunday November 26, 10.30am-12.30pm, pottery workshop with Kath McDonald

Monday December 11, 6.30-9pm, paper cutting workshop with Maryam Golubeva

Wednesday December 13, 6.30 -9pm, needle felting workshop with Georgina Peacock

Thursday December 14, 6-8.30pm, collaged Christmas card workshop with Sian Peters

Monday December 18, 6.30-9pm, needle felting workshop with Georgina Peacock

Wednesday December 20, 6-9pm, collaged Christmas card workshop with Sian Peters

Tickets for each workshop will be ‘pay what you can afford’ or at a subsidised price, thanks to Lancaster BID. Places are limited so may sell out quickly.

Book your ticket at https://www.kingstreetstudios.art/activities or telephone Roy on 07743238663. Further details on the King Street Arts CIC website.

King Street Arts CIC is a not-for-profit organisation which creates opportunities for the public to see and explore artists’ creativity and supports artists locally and in the North West. All profits go toward delivering more workshops and exhibitions.

Kings Street Arts annual Art Fair displaying work from over 50 local and regional artists, with the opportunity to join some seasonally themed workshops.

December 7-21, 2023

