Lancaster choral society still going strong after almost 200 years

As ever more choirs pop up across the country, one Lancaster choral society is still going strong after almost 200 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster & District Choral Society can trace its history back to 1836 yet still keeps its repertoire fresh as its summer concert featuring songs by Abba and Queen proves.

Its Musical Kaleidoscope at Bolton-le-Sands Community Centre on June 28 is almost sold out and is one of three concerts performed by the choir each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, the choir returns to its more traditional repertoire including Handel and Vivaldi at a concert in Lancaster Priory which is also the venue for The Messiah which it

A past performance at Lancaster Priory.

presents next March – its 190th anniversary year.

The choir’s origins go back to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre when its owner founded Lancaster and District Musical Society which eventually became the Choral Society.

“We are the only non-audition choir in Lancaster putting on a range of concerts with orchestras,” said John Perrin, the Society’s musical director since 2002.

He chooses the choir’s repertoire, a varied mix of classical, sacred and secular music, which is an important factor in recruiting new members who are always needed, especially now

Lancaster & District Choral Society provide a warm welcome to new members.

there is more competition from other choirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society currently has more than 50 members with an average age of 55 and would particularly like to recruit more male tenors.

“Participating in singing is a tremendous therapy and form of relaxation as well as giving people a chance to express themselves,” said John.

During its long history, as well as bringing some of the biggest classical works to local audiences, the choir has also performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London and at cathedrals

Lancaster & District Choral Society rehearse outdoors during the Covid pandemic.

including Winchester and Worcester.

The choir doesn’t hold auditions and though sight-reading music is helpful, it’s not a requirement so anyone interested in joining can just turn up at the weekly rehearsals on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mondays from 7pm-9.30pm in the chapel at the University of Cumbria in Lancaster.

Discounted membership fees are available for students and benefits claimants to ensure that the choir is accessible to anyone who has a passion for singing.

Among those who gave it a go more than 30 years ago is alto Joyce Bond whose lifelong love of music began as a pupil at Bowerham and Lancaster Girls Grammar Schools.

“Being a member of this choir has a wonderful feelgood factor,” said Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’ve got any problems in life, singing is such an uplifting thing to do. You get so much out of it.”

And even the Covid pandemic couldn’t stop the Society from singing as rehearsals continued via Zoom and some even took place outdoors.

But the pandemic does continue to have its impact on audience numbers while the cost of presenting concerts can be as high as £6,000 once the price of orchestras, scores and venue

hires are taken into account.

Tickets for the Musical Kaleidoscope priced £12/£5 children can be booked by ringing 07583 109511 and for more information about Lancaster & District Choral Society, visit